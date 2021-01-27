Expert talks about situation in real estate market in Azerbaijan’s Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Stagnation occurs in the real estate market in Azerbaijan’s Baku city at the end of each year and the beginning of the next year, Azerbaijani real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend on Jan. 27.
"A partially active sphere in this sector in Baku is the housing market, and, according to the forecasts, the period of its intensification will be in early March," the expert said.
"There are no dynamics in the land market," Osmanli said. "If there is a revival in this sector in March, land prices may rise."
