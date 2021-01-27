Azerbaijan restoring houses destroyed as a result of Armenia’s aggression in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The construction work has begun in 11 districts and cities of Azerbaijan to eliminate damage caused to civilian facilities as a result of Armenia’s actions during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend reports.

The work is being carried out by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture. These measures have been launched in Ganja on Jan. 27.

The damaged houses will be repaired or reconstructed.