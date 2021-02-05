Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 138 new COVID-19 cases, 329 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,907 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,760 of them have recovered, and 3,153 people have died. Currently, 2,994 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,133 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,439,718 tests have been conducted so far.