Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, 102 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 231,198 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 225,348 of them have recovered, and 3,161 people have died. Currently, 2,689 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,567 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,456,650 tests have been conducted so far.
