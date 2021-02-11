Azercell allocates scholarships to students participating in the Patriotic War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The “Student Scholarship” program implemented by “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been providing scholarships to students with higher education and high performance in many fields, as well as information technology, for more than a decade. This year, unlike previous years, the program assisted to students who left their education incomplete to take part in the battles for the freedom of our lands. Thus, Azercell decided to award a scholarship to 23 students from various universities in Baku and other regions. The list of students was submitted by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The students selected for the Scholarship Program study in various courses, mainly in IT and Network-related specialties. Among the scholars, there are young fellows doing their bachelor’s, as well as master’s degrees. Students will receive a scholarship of 200 AZN for each academic month until the end of their studies. At the same time, the winners of the scholarship program, who are Azercell Prepaid subscribers, will receive a 30% discount on GencOl 9 tariff and a 6-month subscription to the world-famous Busuu program.

Within the confines of the project, an online meeting with the students was organized on the 10th of February, 2021 with the participation of Vahid Mursaliyev, President of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, and department directors. The event was also attended by Yashar Omarov, Head of the Department of Science, Higher and Secondary Special Education of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, in the example of attending students, thanked all soldiers who took part in the Patriotic War for giving us the joy of victory, congratulated them on being awarded the title of Azercell Scholar, and wished them to reach even greater heights in their future endeavors. “Under the resolute leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, our young people like you were able to demonstrate to the whole world the strength, power, and determination of our people to win. Your unparalleled courage and heroism for the freedom and integrity of our homeland have become an example for future generations. I believe that as you have fulfilled your civic duty on the front, you will strengthen your academic capabilities, become a specialist in the field of ICT in the future, and our scholarship will support you in this road.” The president of the company also thanked the Ministry of Education for its support in this project.

Yashar Omarov, Head of the Department of Science, Higher and Secondary Special Education of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in his turn, conveyed his best wishes to the brave soldiers of the Victorious Army, praised Azercell's "Student Scholarship" program. He expressed confidence that the company will continue and strengthen close cooperation with higher education institutions of the country.

It should be noted that Azercell's "Student Scholarship" program has been conducted since 2009. During this period, 235 students, including the participants of the "Student Scholarship 2021" program, studying at various universities in Azerbaijan, were selected as Azercell scholars. The program is aimed to provide special care to students with high academic results and support the development of young people as professionals. In addition to receiving scholarships, the students selected for the program have gained invaluable experience for their future careers by increasing their knowledge in the field of telecommunications. Fellows have the opportunity to gain experience by participating in corporate events and social activities and trainings of the company. The majority of them received a job offer and managed to build a successful career at Azercell.

