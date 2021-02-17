UNFPA sends aid to Azerbaijani medical personnel in war-torn areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Trend:

The UNFPA country office in Azerbaijan has completed the procurement and delivery of 32 emergency ISRH kits consisting of medical and reproductive health supplies, to the Innovation and Supply Center of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing UNFPA country office in Azerbaijan.

The kits include medical items intended for the treatment of infectious diseases, clinical delivery assistance, referral level of RH, and blood transfusion, according to the UNFPA.

The kits will further be distributed to the medical personnel of the district hospitals operating in 8 districts (Aghdam, Barda, Terter, Goranboy, Goygol, Aghjabedi, Ganja, Mingachevir) affected during the recent conflict.

This action is part of the UNFPA’s support to the efforts undertaken by the government of Azerbaijan in the framework of addressing the humanitarian needs of the population living in the territories affected as a result of the recent conflict.

UNFPA is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. UNFPA in Azerbaijan continuously strives to advance sexual and reproductive health in the country.

Over the past 25 years of its operation in Azerbaijan, UNFPA has been focusing on enhancing the national capacity to improve the availability, accessibility, and utilization of population data as a basis for formulating, implementing, and monitoring national policies and programs to appropriately address both current and future needs.