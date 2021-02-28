Georgian journalists and experts visit Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Aslan Mammadli - Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia organized a visit of Georgian journalists and experts to the liberated territories, Karabakh bureau Trend reports.
The journalists and experts from the Georgian TV channels "Pirveli TV", "Mtavari Arkhi", "Imedi TV" and "POS TV" visited the Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan, liberated from occupation.
During the visit, representatives of foreign media also visited Jabrayil and other regions of the country, where they witnessed the vandalism committed by the Armenians during the period of occupation.
The journalists took photos and videos while visiting these territories.
