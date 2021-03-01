Buta Airways Launches Flights to Tbilisi

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan starts operating special flights to/from the capital of Georgia. According to the schedule, the first flight of the carrier in this direction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be performed on March 19.

Flights on this route will be operated three times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

The fare “Standard” (from 55 euros) allows carriage of checked baggage weighting no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. The fare “Super” (from 75 euros) allows carriage of baggage weighing no more than 23 kg, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm, as well as additional baggage weighing no more than 10 kg with total dimensions not exceeding 118 cm.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline: www.butaairways.az (at “Super” and “Standard” fares). They can also be purchased from the official agencies of the Airline (only at the "Super" fare).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Tbilisi flights should:

have the right to enter the territory of Georgia. The entry requirements for Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/georgia.

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate in English. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling on Tbilisi-Baku flights should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.

receive a negative COVID-19 test certificate in one of the branches of the Synevo laboratory, or submit a certificate with a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 with a unique QR code embedded (its authenticity will be verified at the check-in counters).

As the network of partner clinics expands, the list will grow.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers should ensure that the test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

You can follow all updates and news on the social media pages of “Buta Airways”:

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1st, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer E-190 aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.