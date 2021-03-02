Azerbaijan in cooperation with Turkey to make movie about Karabakh War
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Azerbaijan in cooperation with Turkey will shoot a film about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media on March 2.
"Azerbaijan liberated its lands, which were under occupation for 30 years,” the minister added. “We intend, in cooperation with the film companies of fraternal Turkey, to make a film about the Nagorno-Karabakh War, about our heroic soldiers and officers who fought in this war."
Karimov added that Azerbaijan plans to study and use Turkey's experience in this sphere.
Latest
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines