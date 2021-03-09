Azerbaijan confirms 126 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 297 new COVID-19 cases, 126 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 237,260 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,915 of them have recovered, and 3,250 people have died. Currently, 4,095 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,152 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,663,151 tests have been conducted so far.