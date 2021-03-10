Azerbaijan develops new rules for subsoil use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A new project on the rules for holding tenders and auctions on subsoil use has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources, Samir Gurbanov, said, Trend reports.

Gurbanov made the statement during the Expert Hour program of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the chairman, the project has already been agreed upon with the relevant authorities, and it is expected that it will be submitted to the government for approval in the shortest possible time.