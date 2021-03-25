Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.25
Trend:
Some 20,650 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 24, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.
So far, 502,174 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.
The vaccination has started in the country since Jan.18, 2021.
