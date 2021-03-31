Number of Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31
Trend:
Some 26,573 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 30, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 547,541 citizens have been vaccinated.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18, 2021.
