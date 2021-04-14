United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

The UN Country Team in Azerbaijan has concluded a three-day field mission to the conflict-affected districts of Barda, Aghdam, and Tartar, Trend reports citing the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The mission aimed to monitor ongoing UN programs and to discuss with local partners the remaining humanitarian needs and challenges in the areas of coordination and implementation of humanitarian activities.

Mission members met with heads of local executive authorities and members of communities affected by recent hostilities.

Following the cessation of hostilities, the United Nations in Azerbaijan launched an immediate response to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected population. Several UN assessment missions took place in close collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan to determine and prioritize urgent needs in the areas of food, shelter, hygiene, mine risk awareness, access to healthcare, psychosocial support, and education.

Complementing UN agencies' own resources, the UN OCHA released $2 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the UN humanitarian response.