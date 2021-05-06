Construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan continues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan continues, Anar Najafli, spokesman for the country's State Agency of Automobile Roads, told journalists, Trend reports on May 6.

According to Najafli, the road, foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on January 14 during his trip to Fuzuli district, is being built in accordance with the first technical category.

“Under the project, through bridges and tunnels to be built on the territories with a difficult terrain the length of the road will make up 84.6 km. The total length of the tunnels will be approximately 6 km,” he said. “Moreover, the construction of road junctions is also planned. The road will have four and six lanes on different sections.”

“A section of the Fuzuli-Shusha road passes near the construction area of Fuzuli airport. To connect the highway with the airport, a road junction and an entrance to the airport at the 27th kilometer section of the highway are being built,” Najafli noted.

Construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway section which will start from the M6 ​​main road (Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan-state border with Armenia) and pass through the territories of some liberated districts is be finished in 2024, added the spokesman.

Azerbaijan had liberated Fuzuli district and Shusha city from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).