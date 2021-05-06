Azerbaijan may change procedure for navigation on inland waters for fishing vessels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An amendment to the law "On the State Border of Azerbaijan" envisages certain changes regarding small fishing vessels with engines, Trend reports on May 6.

The amendment envisages that small fishing motor vessels will be able to sail up to 10 nautical miles from the coast while other vessels - up to two nautical miles.

Previously, motor vessels and non-motor-powered vessels were allowed to sail up to two nautical miles from the coast.