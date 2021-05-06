Azerbaijan confirms 844 more COVID-19 cases, 2,057 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 844 new COVID-19 cases, 2,057 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, Trend reports on May 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 324,685 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 301,006 of them have recovered, and 4,635 people have died. Currently, 19,044 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,717 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,300,581 tests have been conducted so far.