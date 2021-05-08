Azerbaijan’s Baku city always warmly welcoming - Ukrainian gymnast

8 May 2021
Azerbaijan’s Baku city always warmly welcoming - Ukrainian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The competitions have been organized at the highest level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, a gymnast from Ukraine Viktoriia Onopriienko told Trend on May 8.

“Baku always warmly welcomes everybody,” the gymnast added.

Onopriienko stressed that she is coming to Baku for the fourth time.

"I have participated in the World Cup in Baku for the third time, that's why my confidence is growing,” the gymnast said. “The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena gives energy as it is very cozy."

Onopriienko added that all conditions have been created for gymnasts here.

"The competitions have been organized at the highest level, there is a big training area, eight carpets,” the gymnast said. “All conditions for training have been created for us, gymnasts. My associations with Azerbaijan are connected with large-scale competitions. The World Championships, European Championships were held here. When you come here, you feel responsible."

Onopriienko stressed that Azerbaijani fans have always actively supported Ukrainian gymnasts.

"Of course, it is difficult to perform without spectators, their absence is felt,” Onopriienko said. “Moreover, the fans support the athletes greatly in Azerbaijan. We, gymnasts from Ukraine, have always felt their support."

The Ukrainian gymnast emphasized that this time she intends to take a walk around Baku again.

“During my first visit, I managed to walk around Baku, there is very beautiful architecture,” the gymnast added. “I don’t know if I’ll succeed this time, but I would like to make an excursion again.”

On May 8, the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In the individual program, the Graces demonstrate exercises with clubs and bands. There will also be a qualification of teams in group exercises, which will present a program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. According to the results of the qualification, the finalists will be determined.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.

