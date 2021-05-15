Tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku up on sale (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium are already up on sale, Trend reports on May 15.

Ticket prices:

1st category - 250 AZN ($147.1)

2nd category - 150 AZN ($88.3)

3rd category - 60 AZN ($35.3)

Games calendar:

Group A: June 12, 17:00 (GMT +4)

Wales - Switzerland

June 16, 20:00 (GMT +4)

Turkey - Wales

June 20, 20:00 (GMT +4)

Turkey - Switzerland

Quarter-finals - July 3, 20:00 (GMT +4)

The tickets can also be purchased via this link.

For IOS users: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/