Tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku up on sale (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
Tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium are already up on sale, Trend reports on May 15.
Ticket prices:
1st category - 250 AZN ($147.1)
2nd category - 150 AZN ($88.3)
3rd category - 60 AZN ($35.3)
Games calendar:
Group A: June 12, 17:00 (GMT +4)
Wales - Switzerland
June 16, 20:00 (GMT +4)
Turkey - Wales
June 20, 20:00 (GMT +4)
Turkey - Switzerland
Quarter-finals - July 3, 20:00 (GMT +4)
The tickets can also be purchased via this link.
For IOS users: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/
For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/
