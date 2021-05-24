Azerbaijani gymnasts meet with multiple European and world champion in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Ambassador of the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, famous athlete, multiple European and world champion, Russian coach Vladislav Oskner met with young Azerbaijani athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 24 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships is one of the largest-scale competitions to be hosted by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021. The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

During the meeting with young Azerbaijani athletes who are engaged in aerobic gymnastics, Oskner shared invaluable experience, spoke about his sports development, participation in numerous competitions and championships.

Young Azerbaijani gymnasts were given the opportunity to ask famous athletes questions. They were interested in Oskner's idol at the beginning of his sports career, rivals whom he considered to be strong, how to cope with the excitement at the competitions, etc.

In a conversation with Azerbaijani gymnasts, Oskner emphasized that the most important thing is to work.

"If an athlete is ready to work, he/she will not be afraid of any obstacles,” Oskner added. “I wish you always to go forward."

The meeting with the famous athlete greatly inspired the young Azerbaijani gymnasts, and, of course, will give a great impetus to their further movement forward in sports.

Oskner, in turn, stressed the excellent conditions created for athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“It's amazing that you have the opportunity to train in such wonderful conditions, with good coaches and develop your abilities,” Oskner added. “I hope that we will see you soon at various sporting events.”