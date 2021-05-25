Azerbaijan to open beaches (UPDATE 2)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Beaches will be opened in Azerbaijan from June 10, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov during a briefing, Trend reports.
The beaches will be subject to the rules that were introduced last year, he said.
