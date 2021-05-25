Azerbaijan introducing COVID-19 passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The COVID-19 passports will be introduced in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, individuals who were injected with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a certificate.

"The second certificate is a certificate of immunity. It will be issued to those who have recovered from the virus," he noted.

The president’s assistant pointed out that both of these certificates will be called COVID-19 passports a person who own one will be able to use the services of sports health facilities.

"In the future, this approach is planned to be applied to participation in wedding celebrations. The COVID-19 passport will also be applied in case of attending concerts, theaters, and festive events," added Movsumov.