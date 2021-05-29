Azerbaijani team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerodance program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team won the gold in the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the aerodance program with a score of 18,400 points, Trend reports.

The team includes Nurjan Jabbarly, Madina Mustafayeva, Imran Imranov, Elchin Mammadov, Narmina Huseynova, Aykhan Ahmadli, Nigar Ibrahimbayli and Akif Karimli.

The second place was taken by the team of Russian gymnasts (18,000 points), the third place was taken by the team of Hungary (17,800 points).

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.