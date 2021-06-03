Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Some 50,988 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 45,219 citizens, and the second one to 5,769 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,418,082 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,497,993 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 920,089 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.