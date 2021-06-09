Azerbaijan's AFFA names number of sold tickets for UEFA EURO-2020 matches in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches to be held in Baku, AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Executive Vice President Elkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports on June 9.

According to Mammadov, the Baku Olympic Stadium, where the matches will be held, can accommodate 68,000 people.

“Given that in some places, special UEFA studios and TV channels have been equipped, the arena's capacity has decreased to 62-63,000 people. According to the rules, 50 percent of spectators will be permitted to the matches,” he noted. “For each match, there are about 32,000 tickets on sale. So far, 44,000 tickets have been sold for four matches. The average number of sold tickets for the first match exceeds 6,000, and for the second match to be held between Wales and Turkey - 18,000 tickets.”

“An equal number of tickets were sold for the other two matches. It’s not yet known which teams will play in the quarterfinal, however, interest in the match is great, especially among foreigners," added the official.

The Baku Olympic Stadium will host four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship. Three of them are Group A matches between the national teams of Switzerland - Wales (June 12, 2021), Turkey - Wales (June 16, 2021), and Switzerland - Turkey (June 20, 2021).

The quarter-final match of UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in Baku on July 3, 2021, at 18:00 (GMT +4).