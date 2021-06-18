Azerbaijan continues mine clearance operations in Aghdam district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The process of clearing the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation from mines is underway in Aghdam district, Allahveren Aliyev, deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on June 18.
“Presently, the work is underway to clear Aghdam city from mines and unexploded ordnance,” Aliyev added.
"Now a number of villages are being cleared from mines,” the deputy head said. “The process of demining of sown areas is underway to prepare them for the autumn sowing."
