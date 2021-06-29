Construction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway underway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is rapidly and efficiently carrying out the large-scale construction work on the reconstruction of road infrastructure in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Trend reports citing the Coordination Headquarters created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

One of such road infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories is the Barda-Aghdam highway stretching 44.5 km. The highway starts from Barda town.

This highway will be four-lane, taking into account the development plan of the Nagorno-Karabakh region upon the instructions of the president. The highway is being built in accordance with the first technical category.

At the moment, the construction work is being carried out on sections between 14 kilometers and 40 kilometers of the highway.

The 14-kilometer part of the highway passes through Barda town and several settlements.

It is planned to build 79 circumferential drainage systems, five underpasses, two road bridges and one overpass along the entire highway. One bridge, 18.2 meters long, will be single-span, while other bridge, 91.3 meters long, three-span.

An overpass stretching 32.2 meters is planned to be built. Currently, the construction of a single-span bridge and an overpass at the 25th and 40th kilometers of the highway is underway.

The construction of a three-span bridge is being coordinated with the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

Moreover, U-turns will be created at eight places and bus stops will be built at 24 places to ensure road traffic safety.

A camp with a concrete and asphalt plant, a special area for cars and mechanisms, as well as an office for workers, a canteen and places for rest were built on the territory for the construction of the highway in a short period of time.

The Barda-Aghdam highway will cover more than 20 settlements in these districts, including Barda and Aghdam towns.

This highway project, being implemented in coordination with other state structures within the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, is an inseparable part of the unified transport concept of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.