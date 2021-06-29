ANAMA calls for raising mine awareness (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Even though the war is over, the hidden enemies buried under the ground - mines - are still taking lives, Ramil Azizov, head of risk education department of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), said at the event organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Today, international organizations and civil society have come together on a single platform for the vision of a "mine-free world by 2025."

Ramil Azizov called upon the relevant institutions implementing mine risk awareness events as well as activities aimed at socio-economic integration of the mine victims in Azerbaijan to join the single platform.

The participants joined the discussions on humanitarian demining activities. There was an exchange of ideas and views on addressing the needs of mine victims, providing them with work environment and opportunities, covering their medical treatments in the country and abroad as well as designing new programs for rehabilitation of the family members of the people who lost their lives in mine incidents.