Financial support of media entities in Azerbaijan to continue - Media Development Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency will render financial support to the print media and online media outlets within six months, executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports on July 2.
“The targeted financial support will be rendered to the media entities,” the executive director added.
"The main task is the economic independence of media entities,” Ismayilov said. “The meetings will be organized with the winners of the competition and the funds will be allocated after signing an agreement with them."
Latest
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive)