ADA Summer Camp: Know Your VƏTƏN

Between 5-30 July 2021, ADA EU Summer Camp entitled, “Know your Vətən” will be held at the ADA University. Each week twenty school children from all over the country will attend the event on campus.

During a month, the program participants will be developing own intellectual and creative capacities, broaden their horizons, develop lifelong skills such as teamwork, analytical thinking, communication, and leadership abilities, support self-learning, discover their strength for selecting a right career path.

This year, the overarching theme of the Summer Camp is “Know your Vətən” recognising the role and importance of equipping knowledge of young generation in nation building, history, and eminent personalities and their contribution to the culture. Each week of the Summer Camp will be dedicated to a certain new topic covering history of diplomacy, history, art and culture of Azerbaijan, Information Technologies, Environment and Climate Change, Economics and Banking.

The Summer Camp is conducted by ADA University Center of Excellence in EU Studies and ADA Foundation with financial and intellectual support of PASHA Bank and Temiz Sheher.

Starting from 2017 ADA University Centre of Excellence in EU Studies and ADA Foundation are organizing a Summer Camp with participation of schoolchildren from Baku and different regions of Azerbaijan. The Summer Camp is an educational program giving students aged 9-15 years opportunity to spend their summertime in interesting and interactive way and experience a variety of activities, to expand knowledge in different areas of society and intellectually engaged.