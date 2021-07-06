Baku hosts Theory of Inventive Problem Solving Int'l Competition achievements event

Society 6 July 2021 10:23 (UTC+04:00)
Baku hosts Theory of Inventive Problem Solving Int'l Competition achievements event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

A meeting with representatives of the creative community on the issue of the 2017-2020 TRIZ International Competition (Theory of Inventive Problem Solving) achievements held on July 2, 2021, at the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center, Trend reports.

The aim of the competition is to form cognitive motivation, creative thinking among schoolchildren, students, teachers, and creative artists.

The founder of TRIZ is the Baku science fiction writer and inventor Heinrich Altshuller, who initiated the creation of the world's first Institute of Invention in Baku in the 70s with the support of Heydar Aliyev.

Anna Ibragimbekova, Director of the M. Ibragimbekov Creativity Center, addressed the guests with an opening speech.

Information was provided on some projects of the center.

At present, the center jointly with the Ministry of Education is developing the second stage of the Competition among Baku city secondary schools for the best essay, based on the writer Maksud Ibragimbekovs fantasy novel "Occupied Place".

Further, the guests were shown a film about the work of the writer Maksud Ibragimbekov and a presentation about the activities of the TRIZ author, science fiction writer Heinrich Altshuller.

Director of NG Creators Club, representative of the International Association "TRIZ Developers Summit" in Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev on behalf of the association, its organizers Mikhail and Natalia Rubin, congratulated the winners of the TRIZ International Competition and handed Letters of thanks to the participants of the meeting.

Letters of gratitude were presented to: Anna Ibragimbekova, Director of the M. Ibragimbekov Creativity Center, Coordinator of Educational Programs in Azerbaijan of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), Chairman of the Association of Russian-speaking Educational Institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan Lyubov Yakunina, Representative of the Azerbaijan-Israel Association in Azerbaijan Vahid Bayramov, Member of the Union of Photographers of Azerbaijan, Art Director Rustam Huseynov, Representative of the M. Ibrahimbekov Art Center Leila Guliyeva.

Letters of gratitude will be presented to: Deputy Head of the Office of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Narmina Aliyeva, Member of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, science fiction writer Alexander Khakimov, representative of the editorial office of the Zerkalo newspaper Irada Asadova.

In his address to the guests, Professor of the Turkish Nishantas University, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Management & TRIZ Institute (IMTI) Ali Bey Kutvan informed guests about the goals and objectives of the First International TRIZ Conference, held in the homeland of TRIZ Master G. Altshuller in April 2019, in the city of Baku. TRIZ Masters from Turkey, Russia, the USA, Israel, Great Britain, Netherlands, India (triz.az) took part in the conference.

In conclusion, the Creativity Center of M, Ibragimbekov and the NG Creators Club announced the initiation of a new project, an annual competition for the best essay based on the works of science fiction writers, as well as the works of the students themselves in the genre of fantasy.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies
Biden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks
Biden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan ready to host missions of int'l organizations on its territory - MFA Politics 10:38
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Turkmen Maritime, River Transportation agency opens tenders for construction Tenders 10:25
Trial of another 13-member Armenian armed group wraps up (PHOTO) Politics 10:24
Baku hosts Theory of Inventive Problem Solving Int'l Competition achievements event Society 10:23
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 10:18
Trial of members of Armenian armed forces continues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:15
Hungary getting closer to access Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 10:04
Iran to begin mass vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine this week Society 10:02
Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections Israel 09:59
Iranian currency rates for July 6 Finance 09:59
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies Europe 09:57
OPEC+ production expected to increase above quota in August Oil&Gas 09:53
Direct flights to new destinations from Georgia's Kutaisi airport to increase Transport 09:49
Jet fuel prices expected to remain neutral from current spot prices Oil&Gas 09:45
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange gains over 10,000 points Business 09:43
Biden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks Oil&Gas 09:39
Several Russian airlines get green light to make flights from Perm to Baku, Ganja Russia 09:22
Israel, South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap Israel 08:49
Black box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air Force plane Other News 08:23
Azerbaijan improving mechanism of private organizations' participation in int'l road transportation (Interview) Transport 08:00
Russia to respond harshly to unfriendly US steps, Lavrov says Russia 07:42
Paqueta strike sends Brazil into Copa America final Other News 07:14
Israel reports 500 new COVID-19 cases Israel 06:39
Saudi Arabia plans to invest $147B in transport sector by 2030 Arab World 05:50
Japan searches for 24 unaccounted for in mudslide; 4 dead Other News 05:09
UK's Boris Johnson says COVID restrictions could ease later this month Europe 04:31
Drone shot down near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties - security sources Arab World 03:45
Tropical storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba Other News 03:13
Turkey reports 4,678 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:28
Romanian workers stage 2,000km protest against low pay Europe 01:43
Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries Europe 01:11
UK reports another 27,334 coronavirus cases Europe 00:29
Turkey's car export value to France soar in 4M2021 Turkey 00:01
Two dead, three injured in U.S. Cincinnati shooting US 5 July 23:36
Turkey's financial support during pandemic tops $17.3B: Erdogan Turkey 5 July 23:17
Iran exports of goods increase by 50% this spring: minister Business 5 July 23:15
Uzbekistan suspends mass events due to COVID-19 spread Uzbekistan 5 July 23:14
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss escalation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 5 July 22:56
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 5.6 million — WHO Other News 5 July 22:39
SkyUp Airlines launched flight from Lviv to Baku Economy 5 July 22:17
Kazakhstan president reaffirms inviolability of friendly relations with Tajikistan Kazakhstan 5 July 22:06
Cooperation between Turkmenistan, UN discussed Turkmenistan 5 July 22:04
Poland interested in Georgia's involvement on Baltic-Black Sea transport corridor creation Transport 5 July 22:01
Russian, Tajik presidents talk military-political situation in Afghanistan Tajikistan 5 July 21:52
Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes at Miami-area condominium collapse US 5 July 21:30
Azerbaijani deputy minister talks about work suspended on territory in Lankaran rented to Beta company Society 5 July 21:01
OPEC+ ministers postpone meeting Oil&Gas 5 July 21:01
Activity and future plans of Nizami Ganjavi International Center discussed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 5 July 20:26
Azerbaijani State Housing Development Agency opens tender to conduct medical tests Tenders 5 July 20:25
SOCAR comments on news about purchasing Glusco filling stations network Oil&Gas 5 July 19:49
Sharp rise in stock indices - good moment for companies' profit - Azerbaijan's Unicapital Finance 5 July 19:43
Azerbaijani ministry comments on allegations about destruction of Galajig forest in Gusar district (Exclusive) Society 5 July 19:41
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 5 July 19:41
Turkey eyes to share experience in creating agricultural gardens with Azerbaijan – Specialist Economy 5 July 19:10
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 5 Society 5 July 19:09
Heydar Aliyev Foundation to erect monument to composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha city (VIDEO) Society 5 July 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries Society 5 July 18:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses areas of work in field of digital currency research Finance 5 July 18:43
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 6 Oil&Gas 5 July 18:43
Next trial over case of members of Armenian sabotage group to be held soon (PHOTO) Politics 5 July 18:41
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy various types of spare parts for cars Tenders 5 July 18:40
Uzbekistan sees decrease in consumer prices and tariffs Uzbekistan 5 July 18:06
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts falls Finance 5 July 18:03
Azerbaijan shows footage from Chullu village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 5 July 18:03
Another container train from Turkey arrives at Baku port Transport 5 July 18:02
Foundation of certain enterprises laid in Iran's Maku Free Trade Zone Business 5 July 17:50
Total profit in Azerbaijan's banking sector down over year Finance 5 July 17:49
Georgia presents draft budget adjustment for 2021 Business 5 July 17:42
Eximbank of Russia to finance Kyrgyz-Russian projects for USD 27 mln Kyrgyzstan 5 July 17:42
New president of Club of Friends of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan appointed Politics 5 July 17:41
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 5 July 17:41
Azerbaijan should accelerate Garadagh integrated oil, gas and petrochemical complex project - IEA Oil&Gas 5 July 17:38
Turkmenistan's imports of meat products from Georgia revealed Business 5 July 17:37
Norway delays full reopening over Delta COVID-19 variant Europe 5 July 17:35
Turkmenistan's Ashgabat International Airport opens tender for repair Tenders 5 July 17:35
Iran to meet demand for needle coke - Shazand Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 5 July 17:35
Ministry of Finance of Georgia expects to agree with IMF on new cooperation program Business 5 July 17:35
Helios Energy Georgia to open raw materials storage in Germany Business 5 July 17:34
Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws US 5 July 17:33
Iran’s PMO shares data on cargo transportation in Bandar Lengeh port Transport 5 July 17:33
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy liquefied gas Tenders 5 July 17:32
Russian Vozrozhdenie continues construction of mudflow protection complex in Turkmenistan Construction 5 July 17:31
Iran intends to build solar panel stations in villages - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 5 July 17:31
Georgia to modernize transport sector with EBRD support Business 5 July 17:28
Turkish Air Force commander arrives on working visit in Azerbaijan Politics 5 July 17:27
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 5 July 17:26
Baku Sea Trade Port eyes to scale up cargo transshipment Transport 5 July 17:26
Uzbekistan’s state-owned companies banned from conducting public procurement without tender Uzbekistan 5 July 17:23
UK spectators in Royal Windsor Show impressed by performance of Karabakh horses (PHOTO) Society 5 July 17:22
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of joint projects Business 5 July 17:19
Armenia's transfer of minefield maps to Azerbaijan to stimulate region's safe development - Russian analyst Politics 5 July 17:19
Peskov redirects question on tax system adjustment to Cabinet of Ministers Russia 5 July 17:18
Saudi non-oil sector employment rises amid steady growth Arab World 5 July 17:14
Average salary in Israel falls 7% Israel 5 July 17:13
Norway housing prices rose 0.2% in June, up 10.1% yr/yr Europe 5 July 16:38
Iran imposes certain restrictions in country due to spread of "Delta" strain of coronavirus Society 5 July 15:54
Azerbaijan to install new seismic stations in mud volcano areas (PHOTO) Society 5 July 15:53
Having two doses of vaccines provides high protection against Delta variant - WHO (Exclusive) Society 5 July 15:53
Georgia reveals total foreign debt of state-owned enterprises Finance 5 July 15:49
All news