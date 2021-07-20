Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Some 26 036 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 10 666 citizens, and the second one to 15 370 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,383,875 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,591,666 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,792,209 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.