Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 371 new COVID-19 cases, 153 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 339,645 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,782 of them have recovered, and 5,002 people have died. Currently, 2,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,448 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,954,016 tests have been conducted so far.