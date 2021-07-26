Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes in regards to COVID-19 passports (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 15:05)

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changed the decision "On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions", Trend reports on July 26.

At least 80 percent of employees of state agencies, as well as a number of enterprises, must be vaccinated with the first dose from September 1 and with the second dose from October 1 or must have a certificate of immunity against COVID-19.

- all medical and pharmaceutical enterprises, regardless of the form of ownership;

- all scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership.

All citizens older 18 studying in higher or secondary specialized educational institutions must have a COVID passport.

Moreover, citizens older than 18, in case of having a COVID passport, can use the services which are rendered in enclosed facilities:

- in catering facilities;

- in hotels;

- in big shopping centers.