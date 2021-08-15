Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Some 54,890 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 39,551 citizens, and the second one to 15,339 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,794,232 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,419,938 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,374,294 people - the second dose.