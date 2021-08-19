Azerbaijan shares data on share of vaccinated population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Some 34 percent of Azerbaijan’s population received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports on Aug.19 citing www.koronavirusinfo.az.

Thus, 66 percent of the population hasn’t yet received the first dose of the drug.

The highest dynamics of vaccination were recorded in the last two months.

On August 18, 66,519 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

During the day, the number of citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine was 52,661, and the second – 13,858.

The total number of doses of vaccine used in the country is 5,932,734.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,526,467, and the second – 2,406,267 people.