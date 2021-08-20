Reopening of theaters, cinemas in Azerbaijan depends on further epidemiological situations (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:57
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
The decision to reopen theaters and cinemas in Azerbaijan can be made in the future depending on the further epidemiological situation, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
"If the epidemiological situation stabilizes, then it will be possible to discuss the issue of resuming the work of theaters and cinemas within the framework of certain rules," Movsumov said.
