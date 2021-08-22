Drawing procedure held for Sea Cup contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

The drawing procedure of the Sea Cup contest was held in Enzeli, the Islamic Republic of Iran. The contest is conducted as part of the 2021 International Army Games, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the results of the drawing procedure, order of the competing teams on stages and episodes of the contest has been determined.

During the contest, which will start on August 25, the military seamen will compete in the stages of "Artillery firings", "Ship damage control and rescue training" and "Maritime training" .

Azerbaijan will be represented by G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Naval Forces.