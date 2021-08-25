Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Some 85,632 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 58,117 citizens, and the second one to 27,515 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,335,305 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,830,650 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,504,655 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.