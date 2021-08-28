Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijani judoka Sevda Valiyeva won gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, which became the fourth for the national team, Trend reports.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive)
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador