Azerbaijan wraps up Days of Vagif Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

The Days of Vagif Poetry [dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani poet of the 18th century Molla Panah Vagif] organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan's Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] on Aug.31 have ended, Trend reports.

Within the program, the performances of folk poets who gathered in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan (Shusha), took place, mugham masters, the poetic composition ‘From Nizami to Vagif’ were presented.

Speaking at the event, People's Poet of Azerbaijan, MP Sabir Rustamkhanly stressed that the Days of Poetry of Vagif gave everyone happy moments.

"Arrival in Shusha is pleasing and inspiring, we are proud of our history. Thanks to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani soldiers for giving the people such joy," Rustamkhanly said. "The days of Vagif's poetry are really a holiday of word, poetry, and literature. Our courageous sons passed those impassable roads that we saw when we were going to Shusha, with love for the Motherland. This is an unparalleled heroism and the historical valor shown by the Azerbaijani soldier.”

Sabir Rustamkhanli also read a fragment from his ‘Return to Karabakh’ poem, dedicated to the victory in the war.

On the second day of the event, poet Vagif Bahmanli, Arif Buzovnaly, chairman of the Caspian Branch of the Azerbaijani Writers Union, Asim Yadigar, chairman of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ali Karim, Head of the Poetry House, poet Ibrahim Ilyasly, Head of the ‘Soz’ literary project, poetess Nigar Hasanzade, spokesperson for the Writers' Union, poet Khayal Rza, poetess Rasmiya Sabir, Chairman of the Union of Young Turkic Writers, poet Akbar Goshaly, Chairman of the Youth Council of the Writers' Union, and poet Faig Huseyn read out poems.

Besides, the performances of the winners of the International Mugham Competition Nisbat Sadrayeva and Khayal Huseynov were presented at the event.

The poetic composition ‘From Nizami to Vagif’ especially graced the event. The performances of People's Artists Mehriban Zaki, Parviz Mammadrzayev, Honored Artists Gulzar Gurbanova and Elshan Rustamov were greeted with applause.

The Days of Vagif's Poetry ended with the ‘Karabakh, native land’ song.