Citizens in Azerbaijan can present COVID passports, immunity certificates online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Citizens will be permitted to enter catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers in Azerbaijan both with a COVID passport, a certificate of immunity and a certificate of receipt of the first dose of vaccine until October 1, Trend reports referring to the State Agency of Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, during the checking the citizens can present the COVID-passport and the mentioned certificates online by opening the specified documents in the personal account in the ‘myGov’ mobile application.

The app can be downloaded by linking to:

• Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.gov.my

• "iOS": https://apps.apple.com/en/app/mygov/id1533956540

Citizens can also present the COVID-passports and certificates through the e-TABIB and its.gov.az portals.