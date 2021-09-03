Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete wins third gold medal in Tokyo (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani athlete Raman Saleh won another gold medal at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend Life reports.
Raman Saleh became the winner in the 100-meter butterfly swimming competition (57.81 seconds).
Earlier, Raman Saleh won two gold medals in the swimming competition - 100 meters backstroke and 100 meters freestyle.
The Tokyo Games became the seventh competition for the Azerbaijani Paralympic Movement. The Azerbaijani athletes won 38 medals, namely, 9 gold, 18 silver, and 11 bronze at the previous Paralympic Games.
Azerbaijan has been represented by 35 athletes (23 men and 12 women) at the Paralympic Games this year, who compete in six kinds of sports.
