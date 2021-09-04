Paralympic athlete wins 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov won the 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Trend reports.

Long jump Paralympian climbed to the highest step of the podium with a result of 7.36 meters.

To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 19 medals. Of these, 14 are gold, one is silver, and 4 are bronze medals.

Azerbaijani judoists Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg), Sevda Veliyeva (52 kg), Khanym Huseynova (63 kg), Vugar Shirinli (60 kg), Huseyn Rahimli (81 kg), Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg) won gold, and Namig Abbasli (66 kg) and Ilham Zakiev (+100 kg) won bronze medals.

Raman Saleh became Paralympic champion in 100m backstroke, freestyle and butterfly swimming. Another Azerbaijani swimmer Veli Israfilov took first place in the 100m breaststroke. Hamid Heydari, who set the world record in javelin throwing, won the gold medal. Elvin Astanov took first place in the shot put competition, and Said Najafzadeh became the third in the long jump. Lamia Valiyeva finished second in the 100-meter sprint and took first place in the 400-meter race. Powerlifter Parvin Mammadov (49 kg) ascends to the third step of the podium.

XVI Summer Paralympic Games will last until September 5.