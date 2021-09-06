Another group of Paralympians back in Azerbaijan with gold from Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Another group of members of the National Paralympic Team returned from Tokyo to Azerbaijan on Sept. 6, Trend reports referring to the National Paralympic Committee.

Raman Saleh, Vali Israfilov and Orkhan Aslanov won gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The athletes were greeted by employees of the National Paralympic Committee, the Main Department of Youth and Sports of Baku, as well as members of the families of the athletes.

At the meeting ceremony, they shared their impressions of the competition with the media.

The next group of team members returns home on September 7.