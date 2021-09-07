Azerbaijan confirms 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, 3,428 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, 3,428 patients have recovered, and 41 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 447,725 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 389,977 of them have recovered, and 5,920 people have died, the number of active patients is 51,828.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,530 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,578,600 tests have been conducted so far.