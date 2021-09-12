Azerbaijani Minister of Education names conditions under which schools will not close

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

We all need to be vaccinated so that the educational process in the traditional form is not interrupted, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said in an interview to Real TV channel, Trend reports.

Minister noted that everyone welcomed the recovery of the traditional form of education with joy: "But we must not forget that the pandemic is not over yet. The more people get vaccinated, the longer the traditional form of education will last."

Amrullayev stressed that everyone should be attentive and responsible in this matter

According to him already 80 percent of educational workers have been vaccinated: "There are a small number of workers who have not been vaccinated, but I think they will be vaccinated before the schools open".