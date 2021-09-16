The more people get vaccine, the better results of fighting COVID-19 will be - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The more people get vaccinated against COVID, the better the results of fighting this disease will be, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, said, Trend reports.

“At the same time, it is also extremely important to wear medical masks in closed rooms, places of mass gathering of people,” Harmanci said.

The head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan noted that the growth in the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is greatly encouraging.

"Azerbaijan is among the first countries in the region to start vaccination. About 30 percent of the population has already been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine," she added.

