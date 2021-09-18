Azerbaijan confirms 2,042 more COVID-19 cases, 3,224 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, 3,224 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept.18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 470,985 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 430,717 of them have recovered, and 6,280 people have died. Currently, 33,988 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,666 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,731,381 tests have been conducted so far.