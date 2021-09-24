Azerbaijani chess team wins bronze medal of European Club Cup (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani team won a bronze medal at the European Club Cup among male chess players in Struga (Macedonia), Trend reports.
In the 7th round the Azerbaijani "Vugar Hashimov" team defeated the Macedonian "Alkaloid" and, having earned 11 points, took the 3rd place.
38 teams took part in the European Club Cup.
